Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Power of a Circle by Larry Ovie

About The Power of a Circle:Written by Pastor Larry Ovie, a man sent by God to spread the joy of the Lord to the world, a circle can be said to be a group of people with a shared profession, interests, or acquaintances. The greatest energy that a man will exhibit in his life generally comes from the circle that influences him.In this book, Larry Ovie makes it simple to understand how a circle can influence an individual either positively or negatively.This book is a guide for the reader to make the right decision on who to hang out with in life. You will never be better, or greater than the circle to which you belong.This work is available in multiple formats:Paperback (86 pages)ISBN 9781912639816Kindle eBook ASIN B07QC247JCPublished by Michael Terence PublishingAbout Larry OvieA musician, teacher and author, he travels across the world with the ministry of the Word and God's power, transforming lives and solving problems. He is the president of Larry Ovie Ministries and general overseer of De House of Royal Ministries, a network of churches in Europe and Africa."Pastor Larry Ovie builds up families, nurtures the young and protects the vulnerable. He is very much aware of Satan actively prowling through the world and he rises to the challenge to engage Satan wherever he sees or senses his presence. This book is a textbook for those who wish to strengthen their faith or even find a fresh one. Read this book and prepare to be changed." -Rev. Patrick Towers, St Nicholas Collegiate, Galway, IrelandAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002