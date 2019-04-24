Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Cinderella - An Adaptation of a Classic Fairy Tale Written by Faiza Mirza
About Cinderella - an Adaptation of a Classic Fairy Tale:
Debut Author Faiza Mirza's has adapted the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Based in an old palace which was once owned by Cinderella, the Author surfaces the jealousy within an all-female environment. As Cinderella dreams beneath the stars, she dreads the moment she wakes up. Cinderella has to live a life of forced despondency and servitude as the evil stepmother and her two wicked evil stepsisters create webs which trap Cinderella.
Author Faiza Mirza can do nothing but crystalise and cement their fate as characters here to be lampooned and ridiculed only. Through the book she derides and mock's their flaws, bringing forward the consequences of too much jealousy and control.
Cinderella is an old goat Using karmic sacred rules to get to the ball.
A hilarious and satirical take on the classic fairytale. Cinderella is a heroine who is relinquished after a chance meeting with the beautiful and enchanting fairy godmother.
This work is available in multiple formats.
Paperback:
60 pages
ISBN 9781912639472
Kindle eBook:
ASIN: B07JPHCMS4
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
About the Author
Faiza Mirza lives in the West Midlands and is about to begin a degree in BA Magazine Journalism and Publishing at the London College of Communication, University of the Arts.
She has been given an unconditional offer to study at the University. This is an exciting time of her life, as it was her greatest dream to study there, and then one day become an Editor for a leading women's magazine. This is the second unconditional offer from the University which she gladly accepted.
In her spare time, she enjoys writing especially Astrology and Styling.
She has also worked in Radio as a local Newsreader which coincided with hourly IRN news bulletins.
Faiza can be found on Google+ and also on Twitter: http://twitter.com/f86965107
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
