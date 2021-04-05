Mia Martina to Release New Book BOSS UP YOUR LIFE

Boss Up Your Life: A Girls Guide to Her Dream Career is without a doubt a female-empowerment masterpiece. Best known for her internationally-renowned hit "Stereo Love", multi-platinum recording artist Mia Martina has teamed up with award-winning author and publisher Ky-Lee Hanson to release a book meant to help women turn their talents into money making machines. Boss Up Your Life uniquely encourages women to stand up for themselves while maintaining empathy for other women. Brilliantly released on the heels of Women's History Month, the two lady bosses live by the famous motto "Empowered women empower women" as they hope to inspire others to pursue their passions without fear.

In the book, Mia shares her personal journey of going from a small town girl to international stardom as a multi-business tycoon. She hopes her willingness to be vulnerable will help teach girls how self-leadership can thrive through a collaborative rather than competitive mindset. This mindset requires a critical shift in the way that we think as Mia and Ky-Lee support the 'sister code', aiming to help one another rise together during wildly turbulent times. They want each girl to step into authentic girl power, get her money, get her success; live the Bosswoman life--controlling your journey while embracing creativity and kindness--all while being driven by a purpose to better the lives of every person you shine on.

Set to release on April 8th

ABOUT MIA MARTINA: With a career spanning over a decade long and boasting a catalogue of chart-topping hits, Mia Martina has made a name for herself as a multi-platinum, international recording artist. Based in both Toronto and Miami, Mia grew up in Saint-Ignace, New Brunswick and later attended Carleton University in Ottawa where she obtained a Master's degree in psychology. While studying, an internship at CP Records opened the door to her musical journey, leading her to singing backup for artists on the label.

Mia made her solo recording debut in 2010 with the global smash Stereo Love. The song was nominated for a Juno Award for Dance Recording of the Year in 2011. Soon after, she secured 8 gold records, 2 platinum records and dominated charts all over the world. Mia's success continued with the release of smash-hits like Latin Moon, Burning and Heartbreaker from her debut album, Devotion, and later with classic collaborations like Beast (ft. Waka Flocka), Danse (ft. Dev), Sooner or Later (ft. Kent Jones), and many more.

