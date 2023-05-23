Matt Pietrek Releases New Book MODERN CARIBBEAN RUM

Modern Caribbean Rum is the only go-to resource for contemporary information on this widely popular alcohol spirit.

Matt Pietrek Releases New Book MODERN CARIBBEAN RUM

Renowned spirits journalist, speaker, and author Matt Pietrek takes his passion and extensive knowledge of Caribbean rum to pen a must-have go-to resource on the beloved alcohol spirit: Modern Caribbean Rum.

A culmination of 38 chapters covering rum making, the rum industry, and detailed looks at over 75 Caribbean rum producers, Modern Caribbean Rum is the only go-to resource for contemporary information on this widely popular alcohol spirit.

The book is broken down into four parts. Part one is an overview of rum, rum history, how rum is classified, and misconceptions surrounding the spirit. Part two is a deep dive into rum making, with information on source materials, fermentation, distillation, aging, blending, and flavor science. Part three focuses on the business of rum, including bulk and sourced rum, geographical indications and regulations, tariffs and subsidies, trade organizations, rum brands, and much more. Part four is a geographical exploration of twenty Caribbean rum-making regions, with in-depth profiles of over seventy rum distilleries and producers.

Modern Caribbean Rum is the ultimate cane spirit deep dive, focusing on where rum originated - the Caribbean. With 950 images and widely researched content, this contemporary guide to rum and the industry surrounding it is an invaluable reference for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Modern Caribbean Rum is available nationwide via WonkPress.com. Follow along on social media: Instagram: @RumWonk, @ModernCaribbeanRum, Facebook: Rum Wonk, Modern Caribbean Rum, and Twitter: RumWonk



