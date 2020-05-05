Martha Alderson Releases New Book BOUNDLESS CREATIVITY

You've most likely had different occasions in your life where you embarked on a creative project, and your emotions toward that project were going one of two ways. Either your creative juices were flowing naturally, with your ideas and imagination soaring, or you've found yourself stuck, uninspired, and tempted to give up. Through understanding the relationship between spirituality and creativity, however, overcoming this struggle of feeling stuck and unleashing your best creative self is very possible.

Individuals who find themselves in a creative slump can now turn to Boundless Creativity: A Spiritual Workbook for Overcoming Self-Doubt, Emotional Traps and Other Creative Blocks by Martha Alderson, a transformational guide for artists, writers, makers and anyone who is open to growing and interested in living their best creative life.

Boundless Creativity takes readers on a spiritual journey where they learn to break down barriers that cause self-doubt and let their creativity flow. The workbook begins by analyzing what happens when your spiritual well-being, or the inner you, intertwines with creativity. Readers learn how creativity engages imagination and connects us with our deepest self, turning imaginative ideas into reality and spirit into artistic work, and opens us up to thinking differently.

After thirty years of experience working with writers, Alderson developed this spiritual course of action for anyone looking to achieve higher creativity. She offers readers easy-to-follow steps and exercises through a four-phase program called "The Universal Story"-a powerful technique that lies at the heart of every great transformational journey.

"All creatives experience moments of doubt, insecurity about what they're creating, and the choices they're making in life," says Alderson. "Emotions have a way of powerfully disrupting our creative flow and dismantling our inspiration. My workbook helps people identify and dissolve the emotional and energetic blocks that create self-doubt and get in the way of their creativity and life."

MARTHA ALDERSON, MA is the author of the best-selling The Plot Whisperer. She writes novels for readers, plot books for writers, and most recently Boundless Creativity: A Spiritual Workbook for Overcoming Self-Doubt, Emotional Traps, and Other Creative Blocks for anyone looking to enrich their lives with more creativity and inspiration. Other books Writing Blockbuster Plots and Writing Deep Scenes, The Plot Whisperer Workbook, The Plot Whisperer Book of Writing Prompts, as well as several ebooks. Look for her latest novel Parallel Lives: A Love Story coming out 6/19/20. She lives and writes in Santa Cruz. Learn more about Alderson on her website, and connect with her on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Youtube.

Boundless Creativity: A Spiritual Workbook for Overcoming Self-Doubt, Emotional Traps and Other Creative Blocks is available on Amazon and through all major booksellers.





