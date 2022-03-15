Marston Lyons Releases THE WEE TREASURY OF WORKDAY MEDITATIONS

Marston Lyons has announced that pre-order is now available on Amazon ahead of the April 1, 2022 publication date for the newest book in The Wee Treasury short humor book series:

The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work

Everything you've seen and heard from the movies and television about working in a job is true...it's full of hilarious hijinks intertwined with a beloved camaraderie among coworkers. But somedays you may wonder if there's something else you should do for a career. "Perhaps a different office would have a more interesting shade of gray carpeting?" you may wonder while sipping on another cup of over-brewed coffee.



Don't fret! Whether you work remotely, or work in-person, The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work is here to help. This book is designed with a not-at-all patented every-other-page format to provide you with a pause between each meditation so that you can breathe and reflect. We also know that you're overworked and would appreciate the opportunity to not have to look at spreadsheets for a few minutes.

This little gem of a book will help you:

FEEL energized by the speed of your workflow

UNDERSTAND the importance of taking on special projects

PONDER if an inbox can ever truly be empty

FIND your way to yet another cup of coffee

...and so much more!

The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work makes a perfect gift for anyone who has ever had to work in the nine-to-five grind or for anyone who works in an actual or virtual office at any hour or works inside or outside of a building.

So, get right to it and start reading this book today...before your coffee break is over!

The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work is available today for pre-order on Amazon for the Kindle edition. The e-book and paperback are scheduled for release on April 1, 2022.

Part of the proceeds of this book will go toward the college expenses of my son, who has Autism. My son plans to major in Biology so he can become a wildlife researcher, and I am doing all I can to help him do that. My son has approved this message. Thank you.

Link to Amazon for pre-order: https://tinyurl.com/hhdphrep

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Marston Lyons is an author of countless essays, both published and unpublished, and the creator of The Wee Treasury humor book series. The next books in The Wee Treasury humor series are scheduled to be published soon. Look for them in your grocer's freezer.