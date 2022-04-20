Marston Lyons Releases New Book THE WEE TREASURY OF WORKDAY MEDIDATIONS

Marston Lyons has released his newest book in The Wee Treasury short humor book series:

The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work

Silly sarcasm, zany humor and not-at-all helpful "sour meditations" ahead! Another quirky little book in The Wee Treasury humor series is here...

Everything you've seen and heard from the movies and television about working in a job is true...it's full of hilarious hijinks intertwined with a beloved camaraderie among coworkers. But some days you may wonder if there's something else you should do for a career. "Perhaps a different office would have a more interesting shade of gray carpeting?" you may wonder while sipping on another cup of over-brewed coffee.

Don't fret! Whether you work remotely, or work in-person, The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work is here to help you savor the daily lemons. This funny little book is designed with a not-at-all patented every-other-page format to provide you with a pause between each sarcastically unhelpful, lemon-enriched "meditation" full of just enough wet-blanket outlook for you to shake your head, reflect and laugh. We also know that you're overworked and would appreciate the opportunity to not have to look at spreadsheets for a few minutes.

This offbeat little gem of a book will help you:

• FEEL energized by the speed of your workflow

• UNDERSTAND the importance of taking on special projects

• PONDER if an inbox can ever truly be empty

• FIND your way to yet another cup of coffee

• And so much more!

The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work makes a perfectly funny gift for anyone with a dry sense of humor who works in the nine-to-five grind or for anyone who works in an actual or virtual office at any hour or works inside or outside of a building.

So, get right to it and start reading this quirky book today...before your coffee break is over!

The Wee Treasury of Workday Meditations: Thoughts to Think While You Do the Work is available today FREE on Amazon Kindle Unlimited, and on sale for $0.99 on Amazon Kindle until April 30th 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Marston Lyons is an author of The Wee Treasury of Alternative Swear Options for New Parents, and The Wee Treasury of Praises of Middle Age: Meditations on Things That Will Go Wrong. Marston is proud to present this third book in the new series of short humor books, The Wee Treasury. The next books in The Wee Treasury humor series are scheduled to be published soon. Look for them in your grocer's freezer.