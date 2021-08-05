M.L. Stark Releases Dark Novel BURNING DESIRE

Author M.L. Stark has announced the promotion of her dark novel, Burning Desire: The Psychopath and the Girl in Black Prada Shoes, Part I.

A Dangerous Affair Between Sociopath Doctor and Patient Unfolds in "Burning Desire" Series. This is a dark novel where the author portrays deadly dalliance between an unsuspecting lady and a predator.

The American Psychological Association defines sociopathy, also known as antisocial personality disorder, as a chronic disposition to disregard and violate the rights of others, with an utter lack of guilt, remorse and empathy. Mary is a successful though concerned woman who seeks treatment from a doctor only to find herself ensnared and manipulated by a sociopath. "Burning Desire: The Psychopath and the Girl in Black Prada Shoes Part I" follows Mary as she wounds up in a twisted affair rife with danger, and she must struggle to survive with her sanity and humanity intact.

Drake Lucifer Bates presents himself as a decent man, a model citizen, a doctor who supposedly helps people. Mary's life has hit the rocks and seeks treatment, and over the course of therapy, their relationship as doctor and patient takes a dark turn. It begins with inappropriate flirting but before she can realize the extent of what is occurring, he goes too far, and it is too late for her to escape. He has snared her in his spider web, manipulating her and winning over her compassion and attraction.

It seems idyllic at first, but their love affair is just part of Drake's chilling and malicious plan. His modus operandi is to charm wealthy patients, steal from them and ultimately wrap up any loose ends. This has fatal implications, and Mary must realise what is going on, pierce through the veil he has placed over her eyes, to have a chance at surviving.

Through the novel, readers can relate to the experience of living with a psychopath. It gives a sobering glimpse of the inner workings of psychopathy, how Doctor Bates think and operate, and his disregard for Mary's' experiences.

Burning Desire is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

M. L. Stark has been married for over 20 years and has adult children and grandchildren. She based certain elements of the story on real-life events. When Stark was middle-aged, she underwent a divorce and met a new man who mentally abused her. These experiences and her survival have empowered her to write stories about surviving cruelty and abuse.

"I am telling the story not of what I thought I was meant to be born into, but as the survivor I have become after abuse. I am also hoping to connect with people and deter them from facing a toxic relationship in their lives by sharing my own real-life events." Stark says.

M. L. Stark dares to discuss what it is like to be in an abusive relationship, and shows the power in embracing the experience, prevailing and ultimately recovering from the abuse, escaping the psychopath and helping others tap into their empathy and prevail over similar hazards.