Linda Ballou Releases New Historical Novel 'Embrace Of The Wild'

Embrace of the Wild is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Feb. 15, 2021  

Linda Ballou Releases New Historical Novel 'Embrace Of The Wild'

Author Linda Ballou has announced the release of her new historical novel, Embrace of the Wild. Released by Wind Dancer Press in February 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. The story is inspired by Equestrian Explorer Isabella Bird.

Free spirit and fearless explorer Isabella Lucy Bird's desire to travel and write about her adventures is not what her Evangelical parents had in mind for their daughter. A strong-willed woman with a keen intellect and curious mind drove her forward, but frail health prevented Isabella from leading the vibrant life she so desired. At the age of forty, she pushed all social convention aside, ignored failed remedies of the doctors and embarked on a world voyage in 1873 that changed her forever.

A six month detour in the lush Hawaiian Islands gave her new strength and stamina. A tenacious horsewoman she rode with Hawaiian natives up the flank of Kilauea to the fiery home of the Goddess Pele's and into the depths of Waipio Valley where the gods come close. From there, she determined to explore the wonders of Colorado, where she rode 800 miles solo on her mare Birdie. In Estes Park she met an unlikely soulmate in the form of the mercurial character named Rocky Mountain Jim. She prevailed upon him to guide her up Longs Peak. Jim shared the majesty of his realm, allowed her to know the embrace of the wild and opened the floodgate to repressed sensuality.

Hers is a story of raw courage, tenacity and unflagging desire to be true to her destiny.

Embrace of the Wild is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.


