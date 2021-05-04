Laura Breck Releases New Suspense Novel CONCRETE CLOCKWORK

Author Laura Breck has announced the release of her new suspense novel, Concrete Clockwork.

Ex-military operative Lottie Nightshade is enjoying civilian life helping her widowed sister raise three teenagers. When a last-minute job interview turns out to be blackmail, her peaceful days are over. Lottie is given two choices, and the least deplorable of them is doing wetwork for an eccentric millionaire.

Philanthropist Dane Harrington has no option but to blackmail Lottie Nightshade. Dane was contracted to terminate a bomber who threatened to level a new arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. The stakes are too high to trust the time-critical mission to anyone but a skilled operative, and Dane knows Ms. Nightshade will not do the job willingly.

When the bomber realizes he's been targeted for extermination, the hired killer is already closing in on him. The only way he'll live to trigger the arena's destruction is by stopping Lottie Nightshade.

Lottie feels the bomber's cold stare watching her every move as the timer ticks closer to detonation. When he sets off a series of explosions and people begin to die, Lottie realizes she may need to give up her own life to end the bomber's.

Concrete Clockwork is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

