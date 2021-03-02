Larry Darter Releases New Detective Mystery OMERTA

Author Larry Darter has announced the release of his new suspenseful drama, Omerta, scheduled for release by Fedora Press on March 9 2021. This is book one in the Howard Drew mystery series. Book two, The Pendulum is scheduled for release in September 2021.

Fans of iconic LAPD homicide Detective Harry Bosch will feel right at home with homicide Detective Howard "Howie" Drew. Don't miss Omerta, the first book in a brand new police procedural series set in the City of Angels.

For a homicide detective, a day on the job means hunting killers while trying not to get killed. If you're a homicide detective in Los Angeles, it also means dealing with the most overwrought, desperate, and deluded criminals anywhere. When you're a brand new homicide detective spending your days and nights in the gritty underbelly of the city that never sleeps with a tetchy veteran murder cop for a partner, you must keep your cool and your wits about you when the bodies start hitting the floor.

Putting the pieces together when someone shoots to death execution-style a semi-famous Hollywood screenwriter with mob ties is Howard Drew, recently promoted to Detective II and transferred into West Bureau homicide. Just when Drew and his veteran murder cop partner and mentor Detective Rudy Ortega think they are making progress in solving the murder, the leads dry up and the case goes cold. But on the mean streets of LA, there are always plenty more murders to investigate.

Drew and Ortega quickly pivot to investigating the rape-murder of a twenty-two-year-old stripper and aspiring actress. They spend their days chasing down leads in West LA while at the same time battling the inefficient LAPD bureaucracy and trying to coax the support they need to solve cases from the department's overworked and understaffed Scientific Investigation Division. From their squad room at West Bureau, they see the glamour city for what it is: a sprawling metropolis where the tedious is dangerous and the dangerous is tedious.

Omerta will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

About the Author:

LARRY DARTER is an American crime fiction writer. His Malone novels include Cold Comfort, Live Long Day, Foul Play, and Black Deeds, and he is the author of the T. J. O'Sullivan crime thriller novels.