LL Lewin Releases Young Adult Novel NEPTUNE'S WIDOW: FIRST GLANCE

Author LL Lewin has announced the promotion of her young adult novel, Neptune's Window: First Glance. This is the first book in the Neptune's Window trilogy that combines mystery, astrology, and psychic medium abilities.

According to the zodiac, the planet Neptune represents illusions, mystery, and the unconscious mind. Aries Dade is a teenage medium who has the ability to look inside those illusions, penetrate the unconscious mind, and speak to spirits in the afterworld. But, for some reason, she can't communicate with her recently deceased mother. With the help of a few spirits, she tries to discover the truth behind her mother's death.

Aries and her father move to Newport Beach, California to start over. Little do they know they are unlocking a world of lies, betrayals, and deception. And everyone they come in contact with is somehow intertwined with her mother's death.

When the star quarterback and a bad-boy senior vie for her attention, Aries senses something isn't right. Meanwhile, the rich, popular girls make her life a living hell to keep her from finding out the truth.

Neptune's Window: First Glance is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



About the Author:

A native of Southern California, LL Lewin was born in Los Angeles County and grew up in Orange County. She graduated from the University California, Irvine with a degree in psychology and social behavior. After teaching for several years and interacting with the youth almost daily, she was inspired to write a young adult mystery novel, which morphed into a little bit more. Since things happen in threes for her (her initials, triple Sagittarius, the third born) the novel turned into a trilogy and reaffirmed her belief that three's a charm.

She loves all things astrological, metaphysical, and spiritual. With her sun, moon, and rising all in the sign of Sagittarius, she's as Sagittarius as they come, optimistic, freedom-loving, and ever so tactless.

Her three passions in life are writing, traveling, and soccer. You'll either find her writing at the beach, on an island somewhere, or on a soccer field. And her three vices are chocolate, pizza, and champagne, and not necessarily in that order.