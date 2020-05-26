Kenneth Thomas Releases New Science Fiction Novel VANWEST THE PAST

Author Kenneth Thomas has announced release of the first book in his VanWest science fiction series, VanWest The Past, released in May 2020. Book two, VanWest The Present is in final edits and will be released soon.

Dystopian, time-travel thriller with an exciting and captivating plot.

VanWest The Past is the first book in the VanWest series, about an Enforcer who lives in a dystopian Earth of the year 3000 and works for an authoritarian ruler called the Universal Council. Tasked with travelling through time to stop a renegade sect, that seeks to change Earth's past, he comes to learn about his dark origins and his unique ability.

Falling in love with the daughter of its leader, Mad Newton, he returns to the present to face a difficult choice, whether or not to save her. And be part of the New Beginning.

VanWest The Past is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Kenneth Thomas is a British author from Windsor, home of Windsor Castle. He used to live in Los Angeles where he worked for BBC News and MGM Studios, but is currently living and working in the Netherlands.

He is currently writing book 2 and 3 of the VanWest Series (The Past, The Present and The Future).

Source: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/science-fiction-vanwest-the-past/

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You