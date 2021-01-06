Kelly Oliver Releases New Historical Mystery HIGH TREASON AT THE GRAND HOTEL

Author Kelly Oliver has announced the release of her new historical mystery, High Treason at the Grand Hotel, released by Level Best Books on January 5, 2021. his is the second book in the Fiona Figg Mystery Series.

Paris. 1917. Never underestimate the power of a good hat... or a sharp hatpin.

Sent by the War Office to follow the notorious Black Panther, file clerk turned secret agent Fiona Figg is under strict orders not to get too close and not to wear any of her usual "get-ups." But what self-respecting British spy can resist a good disguise? Within hours of her arrival in Paris, Fiona is up to her fake eyebrows in missing maids, jewel thieves, double agents, and high treason. When Fiona is found dressed as a bellboy holding a bloody paperknife over the body of a dead countess, it's not just her career that's on the block.

Her next date might be with Madame Guillotine.

High Treason at the Grand Hotel is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Kelly Oliver is the award winning and bestselling author of three mystery series, including The Jessica James Mysteries, the Pet Detective Mysteries, and the Fiona Figg Mysteries. When she's not writing mysteries, she is a philosophy professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN.