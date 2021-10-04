K.C. Enders Releases New Romance Novel OFF BASS

Author K.C. Enders has announced the release of her new romance novel, Off Bass.

Summary:

Rock star. Rich. Famous.

I'm Nate Calloway, bassist for The UnBroken. I'm living the dream. Only it's not my dream. Mine was bigger and classier with the love of my life at my side. Don't get me wrong. I'm grateful for everything the band has done for me. I just want... more.

The cost of having it all and choosing fame, money, and screaming fans over my passion for playing. After a hand injury forces me to take some time away from touring, I just might find out that having it all is still within my grasp. As long as I don't fall in love with her all over again.

Ballerina. Stardom. Prestige.

I'm Alexis Thompson, ballerina for the New York City ballet. I worked my whole life-sacrificed my heart and soul-to get here. Especially my heart. When I say I gave up everything to dance, I mean...everything.

Maybe my torn Achilles tendon is karma for breaking his heart. I can't let that sacrifice be in vain. When an old friend offers me the chance to rehab with a similarly injured musician, I'm all in. My new partner will help me get back en pointe. If only I can make him fall in love with me all over again.

Spending time together-so close to our dreams yet so far from where we used to be-has us completely Off Bass.