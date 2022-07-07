Join Dr Tony Sampson and Special Guests For a Symposium and Sensorium Performance to Preview New Book

Join author and reader at the University of East London Dr Tony Sampson for a special symposium and sensorium performance, previewing his forthcoming book, The Affect Theory Reader II: Worldings Tensions, Futures.

Published by Duke University Press, coming sometime in the latter half of 2023, The Affect Theory Reader II: Worldings, Tensions, Futures - the reader's second edition - promises to unsettle and reorient the futures of affect theory, to leave tensions and ambiguities even more gloriously unresolved, and to assemble a shimmer of inventories that refuses closure around any kind of "monoaffective imaginary" (in the words of Lauren Berlant).

Let's get uncomfortable and unlearn a lot of what has already been thought and felt by affect theory to imagine worldings that might open up otherwise and elsewhere. Or at least flail again, flail better.

The preview symposium, organised by Affect and Social Media in partnership with the University of East London (UEL), is a hybrid event; it takes place on Thursday, 15 July, from 12noon to 6pm at UEL's University Square Stratford Campus, 1 Salway Place, London, England, E15 1NF and online via teams (see link below).

Alongside Dr Sampson, a reader in digital cultures and communications at the University of East London's School of Arts and Creative Industries, there will be talks from the book's editors, Gregory Seigworth and Carolyn Pedwell, and will preview work from a number of the book's almost two dozen contributors.

The event will also feature a special Sensorium performance: Digital Twins - A Metaverse Quest.

"Dear Prudence, you are part of everything!" sings Dr Kenco, inviting us to reshape ideas of the meta-verse into a materially vital virtuality. Entangle with the ubiquitous consciousness of matter!

This year's Sensorium features an "immersive" dialogue between Confessor Kimey Peckpo, and his Ai twin, Dr Pimpsy Kenco, developed by Peckpo and a team at CCNI.

Expressing vibrant matter by an aggregate of algorithms, Kenco (Knowledge Emerging Neuro Cognitive Oscillator), leads us into a meta-physical entanglement with the virtual.

So! Fasten your sensory seatbelt as you plunge in a visceral voyage of intellectual adventure and oceanic immersion. Peckpo and Kenco's dialogue will pull you into a memorable, tangible-virtual, mind-bending assemblage of visual and sound sensations: a brain tingling wonder world of made-up meta-experience!