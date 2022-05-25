Jasmine Farrell Re-Releases Her Poetry Collection 'Long Live Phoenixes'

After the successful debut of her young adult novel, Sloppy, Jasmine Farrell has announced the re-release of her third poetry collection, entitled, Long Live Phoenixes. Farrell's motto keeps her reaching for the stars - "Growing. Learning. Living."

Phoenix Law #1: Burn brightly, soar high and always remember where you came from...

The collection is divided up into 9 laws or mantras, and is a heavy reminder to never cease growing on the road of self discovery. During it's initial release in 2018, Long Live Phoenixes was the #1 new release on Amazon in LGBT poetry.

A phoenix is one who has been shot with the fiery darts of life, stones of trauma and the flames of heartache. One who has risen from the ashes of tribulations, character assassination, heartache and familial wounds.

One who continues to rise from all that life hurls at them and continues to soar as his/her authentic self...by any means necessary.

Long Live Phoenixes

By Jasmine Farrell

Published: May 16, 2022

ISBN: 9781737946014

Jasmine Farrell, from Brooklyn, NY is a freelance writer and author. With poetry being her first love, she has published three full-length poetry collections: My Quintessence (2014), Phoenixes Groomed as Genesis Doves (2016), Long Live Phoenixes (2018). She released a poetry series that included three micro collections titled, The Release Series (2020). She recently published her debut novel, Sloppy (2022). View Jasmine's profile on BookBuzz.