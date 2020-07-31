Jack Wallen's New Book DEFYING GRAVITY Soon to be Published

A new book is on the way that will give actors (from students to pros) a breath of much-needed rarefied theatrical air, during this tragic time when theaters are dark. "Defying Gravity" is one actor's fictional experience of taking on the Emcee role in "Cabaret."

Wil Jackson's dream is about to come true.

Broadway.

Playing the Emcee in "Cabaret".

Willkommen to the world of professional theater, where the blinding lights of the stage transcend time and give life new meaning. When the soul-healing joy of creation breaks the bonds of reality, nothing is what it seems.

Follow Wil through the first day of rehearsal to opening night, as his transcendent performance behind the glittery death mask of the Emcee summons a magic reality unlike anything Broadway audiences have ever witnessed.

As this new world, new power, and a new romance opens up before him, Wil soars from the stage to the velvety decay of the original Kit Kat Club to face down death squads of the Third Reich.

Published by Devil Dog Press, "Defying Gravity" will be released late summer, 2020.

