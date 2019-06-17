Insight Editions PresentsÂ OVERWATCH: The Official CookbookÂ 

Blizzard Entertainment's hit team-based action game Overwatch has entertained more than 40 million players in 140 countries around the globe. Soon, hungry heroes taking a break from battle and searching for inspiration in the kitchen won't have to look any further than Chelsea Monroe-Cassel's Overwatch: The Official Cookbook (Insight Editions; October 1, 2019; SRP $35.00).

Based on Blizzard Entertainment's global phenomenon Overwatch, this official cookbook is packed with scores of authentic recipes inspired by the game's diverse heroes, who hail from all corners of the world. Inspired by the game's optimistic vision of future Earth and vibrant cast, this cookbook features international food and drink recipes from the homelands of your favorite Overwatch heroes. Each recipe includes straightforward step-by-step instructions, mouthwatering full-color photos, and more.

Overwatch: The Official Cookbook is the latest in Insight Editions' highly successful line of licensed cookbooks, including World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook, Hearthstone: Innkeeper's Tavern Cookbook, Fallout: The Vault Dweller's Cookbook, and Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook.





