Insight Editions Announces PlayPop Raising the Next Generation of Fandom

Award-winning publisher Insight Editions, known for deluxe books that showcase and celebrate popular franchises like Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Ghostbusters, and Harry Potter, introduces PlayPop, a new series of board books that combines playful learning with pop culture bonding.

PlayPop gives parents, grandparents, and cool aunts and uncles the perfect excuse to introduce kids to beloved characters and films, such as E.T. and Ghostbusters, while developing essential skills and concepts including first words, counting, colors, and shapes.

Insight Editions will release six PlayPop books in 2020, beginning with two titles on February 4, 2020:





Ghostbusters: 1 to 10 Slimer's Loose Again

In this entertaining die-cut counting book, Slimer, everyone's favorite ghost from the classic Ghostbusters movies, explores the city and takes little Ghostbusters on an adventure from one to ten.

Filled with original art, this ghost story brings more giggles than gasps and encourages preschoolers to count along as Slimer eats three hot dogs, slimes six trees, and escapes eight bees.

Die-cut page tabs are easy for little fingers to turn and fun to touch and count, helping young learners practice essential pre-math skills.





E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: E.T.'s First Words

Join E.T. as he learns his first words on Earth!

Read along as E.T. plays dress up, phones home, and has more adorable adventures inspired by the movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

With a turn of the interactive wheel, kids and their grown-ups can search for the right word to complete the sentence, laugh at the wrong ones, and delight when the right choice falls into place.

"The PlayPop series is specifically designed to enhance the read-aloud experience," said Kate Jerome, President of Insight Editions and award-winning children's book author. "The text, design, and interactive elements make them delightful concept books on their own, but the connections parents have to these wonderful characters create even more shared conversation and special moments."

In Summer 2020, the series continues with books inspired by Back to the Future and Jim Henson's Labyrinth, and in Fall 2020, a board book based on The Dark Crystal and another engaging Ghostbusters title will be released.





