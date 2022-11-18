Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book For The Holidays â€“ HUMBUG DAY

Join a child through a series of whimsical illustrations as their views on Santa shift upon realizing their friend, Jimmy, does not receive equal treatment on Christmas.

Nov. 18, 2022 Â 

Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book For The Holidays â€“ HUMBUG DAY

Author Gitte Tamar has released her new children's book, Humbug Day. Just in time for the holiday season, this work is a unique take on a child's Christmas book.

Not everyone's Christmas is jolly....

Join a child through a series of whimsical illustrations as their views on Santa shift upon realizing their best friend, Jimmy, does not receive equal treatment at Christmas.

What will be on your Christmas wish list???

About the Author:


Brigitte, "Gitte," Tamar was born in a small rural Oregon town. Growing up, she was enthralled by scary tales featuring poetic tones and consistently gravitated towards writing darkened narratives. In the different storylines, Brigitte explores the harsh realities of social issues faced by today's generations. This includes the dark outcomes brought on by peer pressure, addiction, homelessness, mental illness, childhood trauma, and abuse. She feels it is essential to share narratives that refrain from sugarcoating the topics society tends to shy away from.

Find out more about the author and her book on BookBuzz



