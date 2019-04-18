GHOST ADVENTURES' Patti Negri Releases First Book

World renowned psychic medium and "Good Witch," Patti Negri releases her first book "Old World Magick for the Modern World: Tips, Tricks, and Techniques to Balance, Empower, and Create a Life You Love." A recurring cast member on Travel Channel's number one Saturday night series Ghost Adventures, the reality star brings her award winning Magickal practice seen on the show into viewers home's by way of an easy to use modern compendium. Sharing her specialty of adjusting energy and flow, in people, spaces and situations Patti shows you how to work with natures elements and create simple 30 second solutions which can be done anywhere. Using her magical, loving and upbeat working style Patti shares elemental "old world" techniques showing you how to create spells and rituals which arrange natural elements to the rhythms and cycles of the universe to bring about healing, balance and change lives for the better.

Patti has been able to communicate with the spirit world since she was a toddler and consciously since she conducted her first séance at age eight. Since then she has conducted séances, clearings and sessions on radio, film, TV and in living rooms across America. Her new book shares her wisdom, experience, and tips on how to create Magick in your own life. The book provides easy techniques that require no previous experience or changes to your belief system to shift your energy, your perception and your outcomes to create the life you want. "Old World Magick for the Modern World: Tips, Tricks, and Techniques to Balance, Empower, and Create a Life You Love." is available for purchase on Amazon at http://bit.ly/OldWorldMagick

Patti Negri was voted number one psychic, medium, trance medium, tarot reader, witch /magical practitioner, crystal & stone energy healer and life coach in the world. She also won number one Intuitive Entertainer Occult Personality of the year and number one influential women in business. She has recently graced 6 magazine covers including American Psychic & Medium, Art, Parapsychology and Mind Power, 4th Dimension and Stars Illustrated and has contributed or been a part of over 20 books, several of which are Amazon Bestsellers.







