FREAKS And A COIN FOR THE FERRYMAN Released, Just in Time for Summer Reading

It's summer poolside or beach reading season and here are two recommendations worth diving into!

For young-adult genre, Stranger Things and Xmen enthusiasts, check out Freaks by Brett Riley. In Freaks, four high-school friends suffer daily humiliation at the hands of three bullies. When the friends accidentally open a portal to another dimension, they unintentionally allow terrifying, other-worldly creatures to invade their small Arkansas town. Discovering that they are now endowed with strange superpowers, the four teens dub themselves "Freaks," the very name their tormentors used to ridicule them. The "Freaks" must fight to save the lives of family and friends now in mortal peril and thwart a secret government task force intent on capturing them.

Packed with action, teenage angst, and suspense, Freaks appeals to fans of Stranger Things and X-Men. As the four friends gain self-awareness and come to terms with their peculiar powers and the responsibility that comes along with them, they struggle to redefine themselves, the true meaning of friendship, and their roles in their families and community. The Freaks, who know better than anyone what it is to be bullied, must fight to avoid becoming bullies themselves. From Kirkus Reviews for Freaks: "Twists aplenty in a gorefest replete with violent emotions and events."

A Coin for the Ferryman is an extraordinary saga in which Julius Caesar is kidnapped right before his assassination in 44 B.C. and transported to Los Angeles at the turn of the 20th century. Award-winning author Megan Edwards creates a world in which Julius Caesar emerges as a colossal figure who is depicted as both storied and human, unperplexed by any quest-including a visit to the modern-day Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. A gripping thriller, an ambitious thought experiment, and a heartbreaking love story, A Coin for the Ferryman seamlessly weaves together several genres, including historical and speculative fiction, philosophy, romance, and science and poses the questions: Is history truth? Is time travel ethical?

