Elaine R. Aranda Releases New Children's Book 123 THINK...FEEL AND LEARN!

Elaine R. Aranda has announced the release of her new children's book, 123 Think... Feel and Learn! Released by Jillie Bee, LLC in March 2022, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

A children's book designed to teach children the principles of writing numbers properly in an engaging and educational format that builds a child's excitement for learning.

Now your little one can say their numbers and read them, it is time for them to learn to write them down. This simple rhyming book will guide your child through the shapes of the numbers with clear guidance, so they know exactly what they need to do in order to create the right shape. With colorful pictures and rhyming couplets to aid understanding.

Perfect for parents, early years' teachers, and kindergarten assistants, this charming book is a great way to introduce small children to the principles of writing numbers even as they come to understand that learning can be fun. Make a game of shaping the numbers and not only are you improving the child's literacy, but you are setting up a lifelong love of learning that will carry them far in life. It cannot be understated that teaching children to love learning is perhaps the most important gift that those children can be given, with the love of learning they really can be whoever they want to be. The simple but cheerful illustrations show the child where the pen should be placed to begin shaping the number, while the catchy rhymes stick in the brain, aiding retention for long enough for the numbers to be learned. The green dot marks the first placement of the pen, and the red spot shows where each line should end, giving clear and easy-to-follow guidance for all.

123 Think... Feel and Learn! is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:



Elaine R. Aranda is a preschool teacher and a full time mom who wants to help children with learning limitations. I've experienced teaching kids like that and it was a struggle and so I researched how to help them. I have a sensory seeker and a dyslexic child as well so it's in my heart to help understand these kids and make it easier for them to learn and have fun in learning.

Elaine is also the author of ABC with Jillie Bee - Trace the Letter Touch and Feel Flip the Flap book. Easy teaching tool for moms and fun learning tool for kids is her passion as her own children experienced learning challenges such as dyslexia.

The Illustrator, Jasmin Martinez is a very creative talented friend from UST High school who designs and bake cake in her spare time. She was a 3D designer and graphic artist designing retail stores and worked also in Dubai. It's been our dream when we were in high school to do something together. I needed help and she was the only one who was able to visualize what I envisioned in my book.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.thinkfeelandlearn.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thinkfeelandlearn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thinkfeelandlearn/