Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIES

Dr. Bashah and Johnson illustrate how political polarization can create the social conditions that put democracy at risk.

Dec. 22, 2022  
Dr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIES

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing has released "Addictive Ideologies: Finding Meaning and Agency when Politics Fail You"the first book by life partners Dr. Emily Bashah and former Phoenix, Arizona mayor Paul E. Johnson.

Dr. Bashah, a licensed psychologist with a private practice in Scottsdale, Arizona, has served as an expert witness in high-profile criminal, immigration and civil court cases, while Johnson is the CEO and cofounder of Redirect Health as well as the host of "The Optimistic American," a podcast promoting a hopeful view of America's future.

In "Addictive Ideologies," Dr. Bashah and Johnson warn readers about the perils of political polarization and the social conditions that lead to fascism, drawing on Dr. Bashah's family's experiences of Jewish persecution in Iraq at the hands of Saddam Hussein and the Ba'ath Party. Building on this profound personal context, Johnson uses his mayoral experience to chart a path for American citizens and politicians to follow in order to avoid similar atrocities happening on American soil. Together, the pair have salient advice for our rapidly changing political world.

"In taking responsibility for ourselves we can find meaning," the pair write in the book. "We can find the benefits of people who don't think exactly like we do. We can find growth, love and purpose. We can find the truth. If we break our addiction to ideologies and regain our agency from those who would use it for their own means and self-aggrandizement, we can find the great optimism that allows us to create, innovate and find opportunities that are unavailable in our addiction. We can fix society one person at a time, and it starts by taking account of ourselves."

"Addictive Ideologies" has already drawn praise from such experts as Dr. Philip Zimbardo, the American psychologist known for the 1971 Stanford Prison Experiment, professor emeritus at Stanford University and author of "The Lucifer Effect."

"My research has shown conclusively how many ordinary people can be tied into atrocities," Zimbardo says. "Finding one's agency and accountability are the only real tools to avoid those dangers, and Addictive Ideologies makes that case clearly."

By blending insights from their respective personal and professional backgrounds, Dr. Bashah and Johnson illustrate how political polarization can create the social conditions that put democracy at risk-and that make atrocities and genocides possible. Dr. Bashah and Johnson emphasize the personal responsibility we all share to protect our country and our loved ones, as well as the fact that evil acts aren't the result of a few bad men but of a country's mass complicity and inaction.

"Addictive Ideologies: Finding Meaning and Agency when Politics Fail You" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

A boutique publishing company for entrepreneurs, Legacy Launch Pad has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors who have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in The New York Times and USA Today.

Learn more at: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/.



Young Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Childrens Book MAHALO DOES Photo
Young Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Children's Book MAHALO DOES NOT MEAN TRASH
Perks Publishing has released the new children's book, 'Mahalo Does Not Mean Trash,' by the first-time juvenile authors Hiwalani Perkins (17), Puniaikeao Perkins (15), Alapaki Perkins (13) and their father AJ Paki Perkins. The book which focuses on the Hawaiian value of Mahalo (gratitude) is the recipient of the 2022 Literary Titan Gold Book Award.
John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON Photo
John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON
On the scene for these events which culminates in the new 120-page book 'Funeral For A Queen, Twelve Days in London,' renowned journalist John Fraser takes the reader from inside St. James Palace where the new King was proclaimed to Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Heather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Familys Experiences Searching For A Photo
Heather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Family's Experiences Searching For A Missing Child
Heather Shtuka and her family lived a normal life until their eldest son Ryan Shtuka tragically disappeared one night after attending a house party. 'Missing From Me' details their harrowing journey to find answers.
Monika Blichar Releases MY MAGICAL GNOME Photo
Monika Blichar Releases MY MAGICAL GNOME
Magic is everywhere, you just have to believe. Follow Edy the gnome on his whimsical adventures in the human world, while he tries to save the last Golden Believer left on earth. 'My Magical Gnome' is a delightful storybook that can be enjoyed by the young and old alike! Author Monika Blichar is a true renaissance woman.

More Hot Stories For You


Young Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Children's Book MAHALO DOES NOT MEAN TRASHYoung Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Children's Book MAHALO DOES NOT MEAN TRASH
December 22, 2022

Perks Publishing has released the new children's book, 'Mahalo Does Not Mean Trash,' by the first-time juvenile authors Hiwalani Perkins (17), Puniaikeao Perkins (15), Alapaki Perkins (13) and their father AJ Paki Perkins. The book which focuses on the Hawaiian value of Mahalo (gratitude) is the recipient of the 2022 Literary Titan Gold Book Award.
John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDONJohn Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON
December 20, 2022

On the scene for these events which culminates in the new 120-page book 'Funeral For A Queen, Twelve Days in London,' renowned journalist John Fraser takes the reader from inside St. James Palace where the new King was proclaimed to Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Heather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Family's Experiences Searching For A Missing ChildHeather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Family's Experiences Searching For A Missing Child
December 15, 2022

Heather Shtuka and her family lived a normal life until their eldest son Ryan Shtuka tragically disappeared one night after attending a house party. 'Missing From Me' details their harrowing journey to find answers.
Monika Blichar Releases MY MAGICAL GNOMEMonika Blichar Releases MY MAGICAL GNOME
December 15, 2022

Magic is everywhere, you just have to believe. Follow Edy the gnome on his whimsical adventures in the human world, while he tries to save the last Golden Believer left on earth. 'My Magical Gnome' is a delightful storybook that can be enjoyed by the young and old alike! Author Monika Blichar is a true renaissance woman.
Selfless Self Press Releases WHO AM I? and TIMELESS YEARS WITH SHRI RAMAKANT MAHRAJ 2012-22Selfless Self Press Releases WHO AM I? and TIMELESS YEARS WITH SHRI RAMAKANT MAHRAJ 2012-22
December 15, 2022

Looking for a beautiful book for family members or friends who are on a spiritual journey? Why not present them with a double helping of enlightenment by gifting them with Timeless Years with Shri Ramakant Maharaj 2012 - 2022 and Who Am I? (Ann & Charles Shaw).
share