Dean Galvin Releases New Political Science Book THE BREATHE FREE PRINCIPLES
Author Dean Galvin is pleased to announce the release of his new political science, philosophy book, The Breathe Free Principles: A Philosophy for a Better America. . Independently released in August 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
The far Left and the far Right are both wrong. They are lacking a clear definition of good.
The Breathe Free Principles book gives us something to agree on. It shows why good is what results from mutually beneficial interactions. Please use it in your life.
The Left and the Right are trying to use government power to force people to do what the Left or Right want. The use of force is the problem. The American ideal of Liberty in the pursuit of happiness is a wiser way. This book will help you clarify and communicate where you stand on such issues.
It makes for a great gift for your thinking friends.
Book Details:
The Breathe Free Principles
A Philosophy for a Better America
By Dean Galvin
Published: August 2019
ISBN: 9781614227694
ASIN: B07WZ522CZ
Pages: 124
Genre: Political Science, Philosophy
About the Author:
Dean Galvin is someone who believes that something can be done about it. A small town boy who moved to the big city and got clobbered by life.
He wants to give you a tool to help you stop the far Left and the far Right from gaining government power to take away our liberties and otherwise control us.
https://www.amazon.com/Breathe-Free-Principles-Philosophy-America-ebook/dp/B07WZ522CZ
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-breathe-free-principles-dean-galvin/1133174799?ean=2940163152414
https://www.instantpublisher.com/shop/Dean-Galvin/The-Breathe-Free-Principles/5444.html