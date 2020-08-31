Dan Pagano Releases New Psychological Paranormal Thriller REVENGE SOLDIERS

Revenge Soldiers was released on August 25, 2020.

Author Dan Pagano has announced the release of his psychological paranormal thriller, Revenge Soldiers. Revenge Soldiers was released on August 25, 2020.

The Revenge Soldiers are orphans raised in an isolated community by strict monks with a monstrous secret. In time their individual superpowers emerge, and they are groomed to become hammers of justice, fighters of monsters.

But the true monster is in their midst- their brother Johannas. And in the wake of the war he seizes power, systematically killing off enemies and undesirables.

Now as the final battle approaches, his crimes against humanity has forced the hands of the remnant. They must confront him and take him down for the sake of everyone, for the future of mankind.

Revenge Soldiers is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Dan Pagano writes books with heart and mind. His characters are driven by deep motivations and his stories both tear and heal the heart. In the end each of his heroes and heroines must overcome the challenges within themselves and in their worlds. True strength comes from within.

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You