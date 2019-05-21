CommLab India Poised to Meet the Demands for Flash to HTML5 Conversion

CommLab India, the most sought-after rapid eLearning solutions provider has successfully managed to meet the demands of the Learning industry to convert Flash courses to HTML5. In the past year, CommLab India has converted over 2500 Flash-based courses to HTML5, with another 400 conversions in progress.

CommLab India has been able to execute mammoth conversion projects that have given Flash-based eLearning courses designed using various versions of authoring tools such as Storyline, Lectora, Captivate, and Camtasia a fresh lease of life.

CommLab India's experience in handling Flash to HTML5 conversion projects and its authoring tool expertise coupled with its competence in project management has made it a reliable eLearning partner for conversion projects. The company has worked on conversion projects for clients from diverse industries such as manufacturing, telecommunications, biotechnology, and so on.

CommLab India's expertise on various authoring tools and the experience of working on diverse Flash to HTML5 conversion projects have helped the company execute such projects with ease, by providing rapid scale. The company follows an agile process that involves stakeholders and continually implements their feedback during the conversion process.

Depending on the urgency of the project, CommLab India is equipped to deploy the resources necessary for quick completion. The team involved in conversion projects includes Project Managers, Project Leads, Developers, Authoring Tool Experts, the IT Team, an LMS Specialist, and a Quality Manager.

Not just straightforward conversions of Flash-based courses, CommLab India has handled, and continues to handle Flash to HTML5 conversion projects that also require translations. Converting eLearning courses containing Flash components to a format that's accessible on multiple platforms has presented an opportunity for many of CommLab India's clients to update content and redesign courses as per their branding guidelines.

The absence of source files has not been a deterrent for CommLab India's Flash to HTML5 conversion process. The company offers four strategic conversion options to match the requirements of each client. Calling it the 4 'R's, clients are offered an option to opt for Record, Republish, Rebuild, or Redesign as the conversion strategy. By following these strategies, CommLab India has been able to offer solutions to clients even when they are faced with challenges such as the unavailability of source files, or a need to mirror old eLearning courses in terms of interactivities and functionality.

CommLab India is committed to meeting client requirements of quick scale within mutually acceptable deadlines, without compromising on quality by adhering to strict quality standards. Standardized QA and QC checkpoints are included as part of the conversion project plan to ensure smooth conversion and defect-free courses.

"CommLab India has managed to successfully train and line up efficient resources to work on conversion projects. We are ready to take on another 5000 course conversions this year and are geared up for quick scaling of Flash eLearning to HTML5," shares Ms. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder of CommLab India.

About CommLab India:

CommLab India is the most sought-after global leaders for its rapid eLearning solutions. The company has 100 International customers in 30+ countries.

With our formidable authoring tools expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, we offer rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale and value with any authoring tool:

ILT material conversion into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums and other digital learning formats.

Legacy Course Conversions from Flash or any other authoring tool to HTML5, even if you do not have source files.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You

eLearning Translation of English eLearning course into 35 international languages – both text and audio.