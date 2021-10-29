Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christine Miles Releases New Contemporary Romance LAST TIME WE LOVED

Can they free the past to have a future together?

Oct. 29, 2021  

Author Christine Miles has announced the release of her new contemporary romance, Last Time We Loved. This is the first book in her Timing is Everything Series.

All florist Alyson Douglas needs is her shop, friends, family, and dog. But when her business ends up in a precarious situation, she has to prepare for the unknowns. Then her past walks back into her life. She, however, is no longer a girl, and he was careless with her heart the first time.

David Preston has spent the last ten years rebuilding his life. A successful architect by day, his true passion-music-is something he can only pursue at night. Then fate brings the one back into his life, presenting him with a second chance to have everything he's ever wanted.

Last Time We Loved is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:


Christine Miles loves writing and reading so much she has two degrees-one in English and one in Creative Writing.

She lives in the Denver area.

When not writing, she enjoys reading super swoony romances with sassy heroines and adorkable heroes, as well as the occasional mystery and thriller, listening to music, and binge-watching guilty-pleasure shows on Netflix and Hulu.

You can find her on Facebook and Instagram.


