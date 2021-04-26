Chris Crowley Releases Debut Legal Mystery Novel THE PRACTICAL NAVIGATOR

Former Wall Street trial lawyer and bestselling author of the Younger Next Year series, renowned author Chris Crowley is back with his debut work of fiction - the edgy and intellectual release of The Practical Navigator - a literary legal thriller with equal parts of epic good behavior and similar bad behavior. It's an elegant legal mystery arising out of the murder of an alarming Greek billionaire on a fancy yacht club cruise to DownEast Maine.

Membership in the Great Arcadia, an exclusive East Coast yacht club, is pretty much limited to the rich and powerful in 1980s business, finance, and politics. But the sexually charged murder of Greek billionaire George Minot during their annual regatta off the coast of Maine opens a door into a secret world of addictive sexuality and excess beneath the starched sheets of the East Coast establishment.

In The Practical Navigator, Tim Bigelow is looking forward to spending a week at sea with the magical Cassie Sears, who has suddenly appeared in his life. He's also there to celebrate his older brother, Harry-the retiring commodore of the Great Arcadia who's on course for a major role in the White House. That prospect slips away when Minot is murdered and details start to come out, including the alarming fact that Minot saw himself as a latter-day embodiment of the Minotaur-the half-man, half-bull creature who lurked in the Labyrinth beneath the ancient city of Knossos in one of the oldest myths in the Western canon.

"The title of the book comes from the 1802 book by Nathaniel Bowditch of Salem. It instantly became the definitive book on ocean navigation and was still in use at the US Naval Academy in WW II. Navigators are said to "know their Bowditch." The narrator knows his Bowditch but that may not be enough for the wild currents and reefs that fill this story," explains Crowley.

From the decks of the world's finest yachts to the beds and boardrooms of some of the most powerful people in America to an electrifying courtroom trial in a dying coastal town, The Practical Navigator steers a course through its own labyrinth - a whirlpool of obsessive sexuality, murder, and despair.

Chris Crowley is the author (with the late Henry S. Lodge, MD) of Younger Next Year, the New York Times bestseller, with over two million copies sold in twenty-three languages. There are now six books in the non-fiction Younger series, including The Younger Next Year Back Book (2018), written with Aspen friend and healer Jeremy James. In addition, Chris's work has appeared in various periodicals, including the New Yorker.

Before all that, Chris was a litigation partner at a leading Wall Street law firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell. For twenty-five years, he led teams in the usual run of big cases for major companies. And he brought a pro bono suit against the City of New York-and successfully argued it in the Supreme Court-to compel the hiring and promotion of more African American and Hispanic police in the NYPD.

Chris was born in Salem, Massachusetts, and grew up in Marblehead and Peabody. He graduated from Exeter, Harvard College, and the University of Virginia Law School. He has three children and six grandchildren. Chris and Hilary live in Lakeville, Connecticut and New York City and spend time in Aspen. They are avid skiers, bikers, and sailors.

