Carol & Tom Baum Release New Book CREATIVE PRODUCING: A PITCH-TO-PICTURE GUIDE TO MOVIE DEVELOPMENT

Go behind the scenes with the producer of Father of the Bride to learn all the skills necessary to be a top Hollywood producer.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

As former co-president of Dolly Parton's production company, Sandollar, and as a successful independent producer, Carol Baum is an expert in the art of film production. Creative Producing provides a crash course in the often-misunderstood producer's role and the many skills needed to survive and thrive in Hollywood. Readers receive a master class in production––from pitching, script development, and packaging, to working with celebrities, difficult executives, and other boldfaced-names. Enhanced with behind-the-scenes stories from Baum's illustrious career, Creative Producing offers an intimate look behind the Hollywood curtain to give film students, cinephiles, aspiring executives, and industry insiders a must-have guide to understanding film development from successful pitch to smash-hit picture.  

Carol Baum has produced 34 movies, 17 of them independently. As co-president of Sandollar Productions, Dolly Parton and Sandy Gallin's production company, for ten years, she produced such hits as Father of the Bride; the Academy Award-winning documentary Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt; Jacknife; Buffy the Vampire Slayer; Kicking and Screaming; and many more. As an indie producer, Baum's films include The Good Girl, My First Mister, and Boychoir, as well as television movies for Hallmark and several documentaries. Baum currently teaches producing at USC's School of Cinematic Arts and is a mentor for the Peter Stark Producing Program at USC.

Creative Producing: A Pitch-to-Picture Guide to Movie Development

By Carol Baum and Tom Baum

Allworth Press paperback, also available as an Ebook 

On Sale: October 3, 2023

ISBN: 9781621538370

Price: $19.99

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781621538370/creative-producing/



