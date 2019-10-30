C. S. Boyack Releases New Paranormal Superhero Novel

Author C. S. Boyack is pleased to announce the release his new paranormal superhero novel, Viral Blues. Independently released in September 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Someone knows about the hat. The creature from another dimension that helps Lizzie fight against the creatures of darkness.

They are summoned to a cryptic meeting with a secret society, where they meet other people with enhanced skills. It turns out someone, or something, has been tampering with the world's vaccine supply. The goal doesn't appear to be political or financial, but biblical pestilence.

Can this group of loners come together in time to make a difference when even the proper authorities are obstacles?

Check out Viral Blues, for your dose of paranormal adventure, with a strong sample of dark humor. And in recent superhero style, don't miss the secret last chapter after the back material.

Book Details:

Viral Blues

The Hat Book 2

By C. S. Boyack

Published: September 2019

ASIN: B07XVTSYYV

Pages: 194

Genre: Paranormal, Superhero

About the Author:

I was born in a town called Elko, Nevada. I like to tell everyone I was born in a small town in the 1940s. I'm not quite that old, but Elko has always been a little behind the times. This gives me a unique perspective of earlier times, and other ways of getting by. Some of this bleeds through into my fiction.

I moved to Idaho right after the turn of the century, and never looked back. My writing career was born here, with access to other writers and critique groups I jumped in with both feet.

I like to write about things that have something unusual. My works are in the realm of science fiction, paranormal, and fantasy. The goal is to entertain you for a few hours. I hope you enjoy the ride.

http://www.coldhandboyack.wordpress.com







