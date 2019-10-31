Bryan DeWeese Announces Promotion of Sci-Fi Space Adventure Book Theocrates And The Crystal Cavern

Author Bryan DeWeese has announced the promotion of his sci-fi space opera, Theocrates and the Crystal Cavern.

One day, out of the blue, Theocrates began hearing voices. The "voices" wanted him to go to the Crystal Cavern. No one had been to the Crystal Cavern in over seventy years! But the Fate of Terexia was in the balance and Theo knew, somehow, that the voices were correct. He had to go. He had to find a way to repair the Rift that had formed between his world and the planet Tera, in a far off galaxy. The first step was to get permission, but even asking could be viewed as a criminal offense. Little did Theo know that these voices would catapult him above, below, and across space, on an adventure that would change his life forever.

Theocrates and the Crystal Cavern is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Bryan DeWeese is a musician, writer and software engineer. Bryan's first love is prognosticating about the future and telling stories in the science fiction and fantasy genres. Bryan has won many awards and hopes one day to be the recipient of a Hugo or a Nebula award.



Website: http://www.theocrates.com

Website: http://www.bryandeweese.com



Purchase links:

https://www.amazon.com/Theocrates-Crystal-Cavern-Terexia-Book-ebook/dp/B01HLE92SS

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/theocrates-and-the-crystal-cavern-bryan-deweese/1123976348?ean=9781515308164







Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You