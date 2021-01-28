Broadway Composer Becomes Mystery Writer in RIP SAW, Book 8. in The Detective Jericho Series.

Someone is beheading East Hampton police officers. Is it a terrorist, a cop-hater, a homicidal maniac?

In this pulse-pounding police procedural, the eighth entry in Marks' series set in East Hampton, New York, Detective Neil Jericho must outsmart a cunning serial killer who always seems one step ahead of the cops. With plot turns that surprise and a continual series of cliffhangers, readers will be breathless-and eager for the next installment.

Appealing sleuths, snappy dialog, and a tense plot that moves at light speed make this mystery a must for fans of the classic police procedural.

Great for fans of: Joseph Wambaugh, Ed McBain"

For more info on the Jericho series, go to http://WalterMarks.com