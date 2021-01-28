Broadway Composer Becomes Mystery Writer in RIP SAW, Book 8. in The Detective Jericho Series.

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Someone is beheading East Hampton police officers. Is it a terrorist, a cop-hater, a homicidal maniac? 

Jan. 28, 2021  

In this pulse-pounding police procedural, the eighth entry in Marks' series set in East Hampton, New York, Detective Neil Jericho must outsmart a cunning serial killer who always seems one step ahead of the cops. With plot turns that surprise and a continual series of cliffhangers, readers will be breathless-and eager for the next installment.

Appealing sleuths, snappy dialog, and a tense plot that moves at light speed make this mystery a must for fans of the classic police procedural.

Great for fans of: Joseph Wambaugh, Ed McBain"

For more info on the Jericho series, go to http://WalterMarks.com


