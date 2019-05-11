Book Talk: 'Apocalypse Blues: 2 Authors, 2 Views' (Pasadena Public Library) (May 13)

Event: Book Discussion and SigningApocalypse Blues: Two Authors, Two ViewsDate: May 13Time: 7pm (Doors open at 6:30pm) - 9pmPlace: Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch - Donald R. Wright Auditorium285 E. Walnut Street, Pasadena 91101Phone: (626) 744-4041

Thomas Allbaugh, author of the dark humor novel, "Apocalypse TV," and Dahlia Schweitzer, author of "Going Viral: Zombies, Viruses, and the End of the World," will present two views - one fiction and one nonfiction - of Apocalypse Anxiety in the 21st Century.

"Apocalypse TV" focuses on a mild-mannered intellectual professor at a Christian college who has to fight for his life as a participant in the reality TV game show, Race to the Apocalypse. Forced to struggle with reality, religion, and his own authenticity, will he take up arms against the troubles unleashed upon him by unseen production forces or end up slaughtered as the show's designated "sacrificial lamb"?

"Going Viral" considers how fictional outbreak narratives and official sources have influenced the ways Americans relate to their neighbors, perceive foreigners, and regard social institutions. This book examines how outbreak narratives both excite and horrify us, conjuring our nightmares while letting us indulge in fantasies about fighting infected Others. "Going Viral" raises provocative questions about the cost of public paranoia and the power brokers who profit from it.

The evening will include a Power Point presentation, and Q&A.

"'Apocalypse TV' argues against the extreme notion that only members of a certain faith are favored by God, while making a case for spiritual salvation through love, faith, hope, service...and the willingness to persevere." - Midwest Book Review

Apocalypse TV |Author Thomas Allbaugh | Publisher eLectio | Published Oct. 2017 | Paper $17.99 | 978-1632134288 | 277 pages

Available at Vromans, Barnes & Noble (Rancho Cucamonga & Glendora), Amazon.Press Kit: http://apocalypsetvepk.blogspot.com

"Schweitzer explores how popular cultural narratives in official media sources heighten and perpetuate the fears created through the outbreak narrative." – Rebekah Buchanan, New Books Network Review

Going Viral |Author Dahlia Schweitzer | Publisher Rutgers University Press | Published March 2018 | Paper $27.95 | 978-0-8135-9314-2 | 256 pages and 35 B&W photographs | 6 x 9

Website: http://www.thisisdahlia.com





Available at Amazon.