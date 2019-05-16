Book Claims Trump, Authoritarianism, Capitalism Made Worse by Sex on the Wrong Brain

Sex On The Wrong Brain or sowb, is presented both as an undiagnosed mental disorder that has shaped human societies for centuries and as a unifying theory of behavior that will stimulate new research in psychology, neuroscience, and genetics, with broad implications for how we interpret human history.

"It's not human nature or lizard brains causing these cycles of greed, war, and self destruction," says Falten. "For hundreds of thousands of years life was short and humans reproduced as soon as possible. In the last few thousand years we began to delay the age of reproduction and our brains weren't wired for it."

The book explains how that extra frustration and sexual repression leads to long-lasting neural associations that divert impatient satisfaction-demanding reproductive impulses meant to fuel emotion, creativity, and orgasm to brain functions that are supposed to be patient and objective, like mathematics and logic.

The book suggests sex on the wrong brain exacerbates greed, fear, authoritarianism, racism, misogyny, terrorism, and even sexual dysfunction. Symptoms vary widely on individual and societal levels, affected by behavior, culture, genes, and even by gender.

Falten identifies two major categories of symptoms by the brain functions that are affected:

Greed, materialism: In parts of the brain where numbers are processed the misplaced reproductive energy demands more, bigger, faster.

Irrational need for certainty: When reproductive energy fuels logic it wants finality, conclusion, and certainty. "Humans evolved in complex natural environments surrounded by uncertainty," says Falten. "Uncertainty is supposed to stimulate curiosity and creativity but sowb wants to end the thinking and turns everyday uncertainties into sources of suspicion, stress, anxiety and fear."

Uncertainty avoidance and certainty creation: Falten suggests humans try to avoid uncertainty by using order, structure, conformity, and destruction to impose simplicity and predictability. Artificial certainty can be created by reducing degrees of belief and judgement to binary absolutes like good or evil, right or wrong, black or white.

Falten believes there are various ways to reduce sowb in adults but the ultimate cure is sex education to reduce the number of adolescents who learn sex with the wrong hand.

In order to reach a wider audience Falten weaves the theory into an irreverent science fiction comedy set in a dystopian near-future with global warming about to destroy Earth. Reengineered alien technology that detects high levels of sowb is used to select leaders, the USA is ruled with talk radio, and a Trump-like president builds a wall along the southern border. Everything changes when a flying saucer crashes in New Mexico and left-handed Lulu Lopez finds an alien super-tool. When the king of talk radio deports her parents she uses it for revenge, terrorizing radio stations across the country. Strange nose and elbow mutations spread as Lulu rockets to the top of the most wanted list and gets the attention of a stranded alien.

"Sex On the Wrong Brain" explains:

Misogyny: The book explains why sowb is generally worse in men. It suggests the disparity can cause men to view women as a source of uncertainty needing to be controlled and that pushes our belief systems to institutionalize and normalize misogyny, paternalism, and sexual abuse.

Authoritarianism: The need for certainty is a defining characteristic of authoritarianism, which is measured with the Uncertainty Avoidance Index, or UAI. "For authoritarians and fascists certainty is the currency of power and more important than truth," says Falten. "Authoritarian leaders like Trump must appear decisive, certain, and never wrong. They describe the world in absolutes and offer order and quick easy answers to create certainty and ease the fear. You're either white or you're not. You're on one side of the wall or the other. Fear and chaos increases the leader's appeal."

Capitalism: Unregulated free market capitalism reduces uncertainty in complex problems like climate change and poverty, which can be simplified, ignored, denied, and conveniently left to "market forces."

Fundamentalism, extremism, racism, nationalism, and terrorism: All are made worse by sowb-driven fear and binary belief systems that promote absolutism.

Reward for denial and accepting lies: sowb-based belief systems cultivate thinking patterns that redirect sowb to creative areas of the brain to deny reality and rationalize lies. That is when the misdirected reproductive impulses can finally fuel emotion and pleasure, as a reward for accepting the fake reality.

Age: sowb can get worse with age, with brain circuitry reinforced through repetition, ritual, dogma.

Sexual dysfunction: More sowb means less energy for emotion and orgasm. Humans may also use behavior such as violence to trigger emotions to help redirect sowb for pleasure.

Cannabis, marijuana: THC may reduce some sowb symptoms.

The "sowb gene": Susceptibility to particular sowb symptoms may be inherited when populations favor them for competitive advantage, survival value, or cultural preference. "How long ago our ancestors began to delay the age of reproduction may be a barometer of sowb levels in particular gene pools," says Falten. "Native Americans and African Americans generally may exhibit less sex on the wrong brain than Americans with European ancestry, for example."

Sowb vs democracy: "Sowb favors authoritarian patriarchal top-down leadership, which inhibits its recognition and prevention. Strong democracies regulate and moderate sowb symptoms but with global warming and the proliferation of nuclear weapons it's even more important now to finally treat the central problem."

About the author: Ard Falten grew up on five different continents and is a writer, inventor, and carpenter.

Read more about the book at sexonthewrongbrain.com.





"Sex On The Wrong Brain" is available in e-book for $4.99 at Amazon, iBooks, Kobo, Lulu, and Nook.