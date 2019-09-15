BWW Previews: Trailer Drops For Upcoming Hulu Series Based on John Green's Best-Selling Novel LOOKING FOR ALASKA

New York Times Best Selling Author John Green is one of today's most popular YA authors. He has written novels that have gone on to become hit movies such as The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns. Now, his prestigious, Printz Award Winning novel Looking For Alaska is set to become a limited run TV series this October on Hulu.

The series stars Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess is a Loser, The Society) and Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete, Boardwalk Empire). It premieres October 18th, 2019 on the streaming service, and the official trailer dropped this weekend.

The series will center around Miles "Pudge" Halter, a teenager who begins boarding school while looking for his big "Great Perhaps" while also bonding with new friends, searching for a girlfriend, and attempting to unravel the mystery of Alaska Young, who might be the key to what he's been searching for. This quintessential teen novel's leap from page-to-screen has long been anticipated by fans and is one of the most anticipated series debuts this fall.

Watch the trailer for Looking for Alaska now!

About Looking for Alaska:

Before.

Miles "Pudge" Halter is done with his safe life at home. His whole life has been one big non-event, and his obsession with famous last words has only made him crave "the Great Perhaps" even more (Francois Rabelais, poet). He heads off to the sometimes crazy and anything-but-boring world of Culver Creek Boarding School, and his life becomes the opposite of safe. Because down the hall is Alaska Young. The gorgeous, clever, funny, sexy, self-destructive, screwed up, and utterly fascinating Alaska Young. She is an event unto herself. She pulls Pudge into her world, launches him into the Great Perhaps, and steals his heart. Then. . . .



After.

Nothing is ever the same.





Related Articles View More Books Stories