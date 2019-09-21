BWW Previews: ORPHAN BLACK: THE NEXT CHAPTER Continues 8 Years Later On Serial Box, Featuring Tatiana Maslany

Award-winning television series Orphan Black may have ended in 2017 after a successful five-season run, but it still has fans anxious for more. Now, thanks to Serial Box, the series will continue in a new medium -- and you can download the first episode right now for free.

Serial Box is a website that gives you serial episodes of a series that you can choose to either listen to or read across any device. Episodes generally range from 20-60 minutes. The audiobooks are narrated by professional actors, and the stories themselves are written by award-winning authors. You can switch seamlessly between listening to the story or reading it the traditional way, as your progress is saved between all platforms. You can access Serial Box through the web, or download the app for both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Tatiana Maslany, who won an Emmy® for her ability to seamlessly shift personalities as various clones in Orphan Black, narrates the new episodic series. Orphan Black: The Next Chapter takes place eight years after the show's finale, and brings beloved favorites together with new characters to stop the onset of an impeding global disaster.

The ten-episode series was written by a collection of award-winning authors that includes Madeline Ashby (COMPANY TOWN, VN), Mishell Baker (BORDERLINE, PHANTOM PAINS), Heli Kennedy (ORPHAN BLACK: DEVIATIONS), E.C. Myers (FAIR COIN, THE SILENCE OF SIX), Malka Older (INFOMOCRACY, NULL STATE), and Lindsay Smith (SEKRET, SKANDAL).

The first episode aired last week on September 12th, and a new episode will air every Thursday. Fans can buy the entire season upfront for $12.99. Individual episodes will retail for $1.99 a pop. The first episode, "Our Needs to Shape Us, Part I" is free. Serial Box kindly always offers the first episode of its various serials for free to give you a taste of what you're in for before you commit to the purchase.

Check out the Orphan Black: The Next Chapter page on Serial Box and reconnect with the world of Orphan Black. Fans of the series are in for a real treat!

About Orphan Black: The Next Chapter:

Two years after the show went off the air, Orphan Black (BBC America and Boat Rocker Media) is back with The Next Chapter, which picks up the story eight years in the future and features many of the same characters. The show wrapped with the destruction of the clone program, Project Leda. Since their victory, the sestras-Sarah, Alison, Cosima, and those they love, have been free to live quiet, anonymous lives. But the cost has been high. All of them are living less-than-full lives in order to protect themselves and each other. Everything changes when the sestras discover that there are more clones out there.

About Serial Box:

Serial Box delivers premium audio and reading entertainment for an on-the-go audience that loves immersive storytelling. Designed to fit today's fast paced lifestyle, Serial Box is available on all mobile devices, and users can read or listen to each weekly installment, switching modes with just a click. Serial Box uses a collaborative writing process, bringing together award-winning and best selling authors to create completely original stories as well as new content around some of fandom's most popular characters.

About Temple Street:

Temple Street is the premium scripted division of Boat Rocker Studios and produces a wide range of content including prime-time television dramas and comedies. Since 2005, Temple Street has been recognized with more than 120 awards and nominations, earning a global reputation for the quality of its programming. A selection of our productions include: Orphan Black (BBC America, Space), Killjoys (Syfy, Space), X Company (CBC, Ovation), Being Erica (CBC, SOAPnet) and Billable Hours (Global, Showcase).

About BBC America:

BBC AMERICA is a hub of innovative, culturally contagious programming including the Peabody Award-winning series Killing Eve starring Golden Globe® and SAG® Award-winner Sandra Oh and BAFTA Award-winner Jodie Comer. The network is the definitive home and co-producer of the most iconic natural history programming including Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II, Dynasties, the upcoming Sir David Attenborough-narrated series Seven Worlds, One Planet and the return of the Emmy®-winning series Frozen Planet II and Planet Earth III- all a part of the new Saturday nature television destination, Wonderstruck, launching Q4 2019. A joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios (the commercial arm of the BBC), BBCA's influential shows such as Doctor Who, Orphan Black, Luther and Broadchurch, among many others, have attracted critical acclaim and earned Emmy® Awards, Peabody Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, TCA Awards, NAACP Image Awards, an IDA Documentary Award, a Gotham Award and Golden Globes®. Created in 1998, the irrepressible network has garnered one of cable's most curious, educated and affluent audiences, with many properties boasting super-fan levels of engagement. Its unscripted slate includes the iconic car show Top Gear, buzzy and hilarious The Graham Norton Show and the world's biggest darts championships. Get caught up, BBCA offers full episodes On Demand across all major digital platforms, BBC AMERICA app and bbcamerica.com. Find out more by visiting press.amcnetworks.com.





