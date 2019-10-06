BWW Previews: DIVERGENT Author Veronica Roth Reveals the Cover, Summary, and Inspiration Behind New Book CHOSEN ONES

This week, DIVERGENT author Veronica Roth and publisher Houghton Mifflin announced the details of Roth's debut adult novel, THE CHOSEN ONES.

Speaking at an event this reporter attended earlier this week celebrating the launch of her most recent release, THE END AND OTHER BEGINNINGS, Roth revealed that she was inspired by Harry Potter and what happens after the battle. What happens after the Chosen One saves the day and defeats the Dark Lord? How does he deal with PTSD? How can he be normal in a world where he's mobbed for autographs just going to the bank? The idea for THE CHOSEN ONES rose out of those initial questions.

The new release, out April 6, 2020, tells the tale of five people who came together to save the world and are about to "celebrate" the tenth anniversary of the final battle. Only, things might not be as over as everyone thinks.

Check out the cover and summary for this exciting new release:

ABOUT THE CHOSEN ONES:

The first novel written for an adult audience by the mega-selling author of the Divergent franchise: five twenty-something heroes famous for saving the world when they were teenagers must face even greater demons-and reconsider what it means to be a hero . . . by destiny or by choice.

A decade ago near Chicago, five teenagers defeated the otherworldly enemy known as the Dark One, whose reign of terror brought widespread destruction and death. The seemingly un-extraordinary teens-Sloane, Matt, Ines, Albie, and Esther-had been brought together by a clandestine government agency because one of them was fated to be the "Chosen One," prophesized to save the world. With the goal achieved, humankind celebrated the victors and began to mourn their lost loved ones.

Ten years later, though the champions remain celebrities, the world has moved forward and a whole, younger generation doesn't seem to recall the days of endless fear. But Sloane remembers. It's impossible for her to forget when the paparazzi haunt her every step just as the Dark One still haunts her dreams. Unlike everyone else, she hasn't moved on; she's adrift-no direction, no goals, no purpose. On the eve of the Ten Year Celebration of Peace, a new trauma hits the Chosen: the death of one of their own. And when they gather for the funeral at the enshrined site of their triumph, they discover to their horror that the Dark One's reign never really ended.





