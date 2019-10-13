BWW Previews: Amazon Studios Wins Bidding War to Develop Series for Leigh Bardugo's Brand New Release NINTH HOUSE

Earlier this week on October 8th, Flatiron Books released New York Times Best Selling Author Leigh Bardugo's first adult novel, NINTH HOUSE. The first book in the Alex Stern series has already been getting a lot of online buzz, and was already chosen to be the next Barnes and Noble Book Club title (November 5th at 7 p.m.), which means it will be featured prominently in stores nationwide for the next month.

Both of Bardugo's best selling YA series, Shadow and Bone, and Six of Crows, were both recently picked up by Netflix, and the show just began filming and released its casting announcement earlier this month. (Find out more about it right here on BroadwayWorld Books!)

Because of the extra attention on this series, studios knew that picking up NINTH HOUSE would be a successful coup, and a bidding war broke out over the series. Ultimately, Amazon Studios walked away the victor and will produce the series for Amazon Prize, with Bardugo already attached to write the series and executive produce.

BroadwayWorld Books will keep you up-to-date as news progresses on the series.

ABOUT NINTH HOUSE:

Galaxy "Alex" Stern is the most unlikely member of Yale's freshman class. Raised in the Los Angeles hinterlands by a hippie mom, Alex dropped out of school early and into a world of shady drug dealer boyfriends, dead-end jobs, and much, much worse. By age twenty, in fact, she is the sole survivor of a horrific, unsolved multiple homicide. Some might say she's thrown her life away. But at her hospital bed, Alex is offered a second chance: to attend one of the world's most elite universities on a full ride. What's the catch, and why her?



Still searching for answers to this herself, Alex arrives in New Haven tasked by her mysterious benefactors with monitoring the activities of Yale's secret societies. These eight windowless "tombs" are well-known to be haunts of the future rich and powerful, from high-ranking politicos to Wall Street and Hollywood's biggest players. But their occult activities are revealed to be more sinister and more extraordinary than any paranoid imagination might conceive.



The mesmerizing adult debut from #1 New York Timesbestselling author Leigh Bardugo.





Related Articles View More Books Stories