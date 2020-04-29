B.J. Woster Releases Crime Mystery Novel 36 HOURS

Author B.J. Woster has announced the promotion of her crime mystery, 36 Hours. Who will become Christian's next victim?

Christian Price is a scientist who suffered a tragedy unsolved by local police. In an effort to right that which he perceives is wrong, he begins to execute experiments in different cities to test the response times of law enforcement agencies. Detective Hardwick is a thirty-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department. He and his fellow officers, who have always been successful in keeping crime rates low in the precinct, find themselves the latest targets of Christian's experiments, placing innocent civilians in the path of his malevolence. Will more unwilling participants be lost to Christian's brutality or can the detectives follow his perverse directives before time slips away?

36 Hours is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



B.J. Woster was born in Georgia to a Southern father and British mother. She spent most of her youth reading. Reading led to a love of writing, which she did prolifically; however, as a young adult, rearing children left her little time to put fingers to keyboard. Many years later, when her two oldest children came across a folder of her story ideas, they began to encourage her to start writing again, and that is why she dedicates all of her books to her children. Barbara currently resides in Oregon with her husband, Tim.





