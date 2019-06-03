Author Westley Thomas Promotes His Novel, A Hard Decision

Author Westley Thomas is pleased to announce the promotion of his book, A Hard Decision. This work of fiction gives insight to the family and lives of those who return home from war, and how the effects can change them forever.

In this book, readers will meet William and Zera, childhood sweethearts who got married after high school. That's where the joy in their lives ended. William was off to fight in Vietnam, in service to his country that asked thousands of young men to give up their lifestyles to become soldiers.

Like so many other families, William and Zera's lives were uprooted and changed forever. Torn apart by the war, they tried to hold on as best they could. When news came to Zera of William's death, nothing could repair the pain she felt. Time seems to heal all wounds and soon Zera met Steve. Although she felt uneasy about it, Zera began dating Steve and they were married. Many years passed before Zera got the shock of her life. One day, there was a phone call, then a visit. When Zera opened her door, of course who should be standing there but William. Zera couldn't believe it. Neither could Zera's current husband, who actually served with William in the war. Zera was forced to make "a hard decision": Who to continue her life with? Who does Zera choose?

A shocking conclusion is kept hidden until the very end.

A Hard Decision is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Westley Thomas, a native New Yorker, was born in the Bronx and raised on Staten Island. After high school in 1965, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam in 1966-1968. In April 1967, he received a Letter of Appreciation from Commanding General Robertshaw for serving as a member of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing's Contingency Reaction Force, who responded immediately to an airplane crash in a populated village in the Hoa Vang District Quang Nam Province in Vietnam in December 1966. In 1969, he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. In 1975, he joined in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves 6th Communication Battalion, Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York, until 1977. He received several military awards and medals.

He has a B.A. in Dramatic Arts from the College of Staten Island. Besides writing, now he dedicates his time volunteering to help veterans as an Advocate for Veterans Rights. He was awarded The Council City of New York Proclamation for his outstanding service to veterans in New York City and across the nation. He is a Life Member of DAV, VQLAN, VVA, and Member of the Marine Corps League.





