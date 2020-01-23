Author Tess Thompson to Promote Romantic Suspense Novel WHEN AN ANGEL WHISPERS

Macy Adams, a beautiful law student, is abducted and assaulted by a vicious serial killer known as the Bayou Butcher. She escapes with the help of a guardian angel and Houston Police Detective Chance O'Brien.

After fleeing her captor, she begins to build a new life, but is plunged back into his murderous grasp by circumstances beyond her control.

More women are murdered, and only Macy can help the FBI catch the Butcher before he kills again. What they don't know is that this time he is out for revenge and is pulling Macy into his carefully planned trap.



Charlene Tess and Judi Thompson are sisters who live over 1400 miles apart. They combined their two last names into the pen name Tess Thompson and have been writing novels together since 2002.

