Author Robert F Myers, PhD Releases New Book For Parents And Families, 'The Well-Balanced Family'

Author Robert F Myers, PhD has released his new book for parents and families, The Well-Balanced Family: Reduce Screen Time and Increase Family Fun, Fitness and Connectedness. Released by BookBaby in April 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

It's no secret that we spend more time with our devices than with our loved ones. And although it provides a solution for family members looking to reduce their screen time, at its heart The Well-Balanced Family is about learning to take the newly-available time and channel it toward strengthening family connections, spending more quality time together, and supporting each other in developing healthy, productive, and enjoyable lifestyles.

The Well-Balanced Family focuses on four areas: Connectedness, Open Communication, Fitness, and Organization. Using an evidence-based approach, author Robert Myers, PhD teaches parents how to encourage developmental play activities, develop avid readers, instill cooperation and mutual respect, improve physical fitness, build self-esteem and character, and reduce struggles over bedtime, chores, and homework. It also provides tips for helping kids safely make the most of their screen time.

If your family is more interested in their phones and tablets than in each other, The Well-Balanced Family will teach you everything you need to reclaim that sense of familial connection and love.

The Well-Balanced Family is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.





