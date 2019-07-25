Author Helen Harper Releases New Urban Fantasy, 'Wishful Thinking'

Author Helen Harper has announced the release of her new urban fantasy novel, Wishful Thinking. Schedule for release on August 26, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Muddled magic. Missing faeries. She's having one spell of a day at work...

Saffron Sawyer aspires to rise from the magical world's bottom rung. But when her wish to join the renowned Office of Faery Godmothers is granted, bullies make her first day on the job unbearable. And to add to her misery, she discovers that someone is abducting her coworkers one-by-one.

Desperate to prevent another kidnapping, she scrambles to piece together the clues. After teaming up with the handsome and powerful Devil's Advocate, she uncovers a strange connection between the disappearances and her lowly former gig. But when Saffron learns her promotion was only a ploy, she vows to ruin the devious plan.

Can Saffron muster enough magic to trap the villain before she's sacked or stolen?

Wishful Thinking is the first book in the refreshingly original How To Be The Best Damn Faery Godmother in the World (or Die Trying) urban fantasy series. If you like determined heroines, enchanting spins on old tales, and clever twists and turns, then you'll love Helen Harper's captivating story.

Read Wishful Thinking to watch a spunky sprite strut her stuff!

Wishful Thinking: How To Be The Best Damn Faery Godmother In The World (Or Die Trying), Book 1 will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.





