Author Brian Tissot, PhD Releases SONGS OF THALASSA: SONGS OF THE UNIVERSE BOOK 1

Author Brian Tissot, PhD knows the ocean. Not only is he a career marine ecologist and Director of Humboldt State University's marine lab, he is a life-long surfer and has dedicated his life to ocean advocacy, exploring and protecting the world's marine life. He is now taking his passion in marine biology with the release of Songs of Thalassa: Songs of the Universe Book 1, a young woman's journey to self-discovery and environmental consciousness in this action-packed surfing Sci-Fi novel.

Set late in the 21st century where sporting competitions take place on distant planets, Songs of Thalassa centers around Hawaiian pro-surfer Sage Thompson. After an accident claims her career and nearly takes her life, Sage is at a crossroads. Still mourning her astronaut father's death on a mission, a tragedy she might be able to put behind her with the help of her fans-if they still believed in her-she's not sure what to do, where to go, or how to move on.

But when her nemesis Milo challenges her to a contest on the ocean planet of Thalassa - the asteroid and tsunami ravaged world that stole her father - she'll discover that she not only has what it takes to win, but once she hears the songs of Thalassa, winning might not be the most important thing. The waves on Thalassa are based on what science predicts for low-gravity planets. Big wave surfing, and the race to ride the largest wave, currently at 80 feet is of global interest.

Songs of Thalassa will appeal to fans of Island of the Blue Dolphins, The Martian, and Contact. And though Songs of Thalassa is packed with tons of fantasy fiction, it is also full of real science. To write Songs of Thalassa, Dr. Tissot referenced over 60 books, a dozen films and more than 100 scientific publications and includes a glossary in the back. But it isn't just science and space - Songs of Thalassa features a moving story of a young woman on a journey of self-discovery struggling to develop a sense of place and connections between herself, her culture, and the universe on a new ocean planet.

"Songs of Thalassa is a thrilling surfing sci-fi novel, yes. But it also is a young woman's journey to self-discovery and environmental consciousness all the while highlighting her Hawaiian culture and big wave surfing," Dr. Tissot says. "I hope Sage's fight in the face of adversity will inspire young - and adult - readers everywhere into a life of greater purpose, and a deeper love for our beautiful planet."

DR. BRIAN TISSOT is a marine ecologist and professor living in a small coastal town in far Northern California. He is a third-generation Californian and has surfed for 40 years while living in California, Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii.

As a college professor he has taught and mentored thousands of students at the University of Hawaii, Washington State University, and Humboldt State University over the last 30 years. He has taught over a dozen courses in marine biology, ecology, environmental ethics, and environmental policy.

As a scientist and explorer, Tissot has completed thousands of SCUBA dives and hundreds of submersible excursions across the coral reefs and deep seas of the Pacific. Through his research he has advocated for the conservation of marine resources through testimony and law creation. He has published 80 scientific papers and his research has been featured in major media including Scientific American, National Geographic, Smithsonian magazine, the Washington Post and several films. In addition to his scientific endeavors, Tissot (aka "Dr. Abalone") also produces surfing videos on YouTube and blogs about surfing, marine biology, and environmental issues on BrianTissot.com.

Songs of Thalassa is his first science fiction book and the first of three books in the Songs of the Universe series.

Song of Thalassa is now available through all major booksellers and online via Amazon.

For more information, visit www.songsofthalassa.com, or connect with Tissot on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

