Austin Rehl Promotes Fantasy Book 'Guardian Of The Sunshine Bride'

Author Austin Rehl has announced the promotion of his epic fantasy, Guardian of the Sunshine Bride. This is the first book in the Sīhalt Series.

A man with a dark past meets a girl with a bright future. Their choices will change the world.

Princess Kathleen is betrothed to the powerful Prince of Tyath. The arrangement was made when she was just a child. She is duty bound to save her people from starvation and sees the marriage as her only option. That is until she meets the Sīhalt Guardian sent to protect her during her dangerous journey to the altar. The vigorous guardian steals her first kiss, but will he be able to keep her safe and steal her heart?

Jared spent his childhood in the cold north training to be a Sīhalt Guardian - the fiercest of protectors. While seeking revenge for his sister's death, he sets off a chain of events that endangers the next person he decides to protect. Will one act of vengeance cost him the forbidden love of the Princess he longs for?

Heathron has managed to become the heir to an empire, but he needs to be married to assume the throne. Despite all the manipulative efforts of the beautiful, back-stabbing young ladies of the Golden City, he dreams of the illustrious young girl the met as a child. Will he still love the Princess as secrets unravel and he discovers the truth about her journey to him with the warrior?

Cedric will stop at nothing to reclaim the ancestral lands of his people and drink from the skull of the man who killed his father. As he unites his army of ruthless barbarians, Cedric knows that capturing the Princess is his best chance at securing all his evil desires. Will the Princess survive being a pawn in his dangerous scheme filled with deceit and destruction?

Guardian of the Sunshine Bride is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.





