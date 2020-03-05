Ashley Griffin Signs Three Play Publishing/Licensing Deal With By/For Publishing

Writer/performer Ashley Griffin (Trial, Twilight: The Musical!) signs three play publishing deal with By/For Publishing for representation of her shows: The Snow Queen (adapted from the Hans Christian Andersen story,) A Little Princess (adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett,) and The Jungle Book (adapted from the novel by Rudyard Kipling.)

Ashley Griffin is the first person in history to be nominated for a major award for both playing and directing Hamlet. Her work has been developed at MTC, Playwrights Horizons, A.R.T., ATA, La MaMa and others. She recently won the WellLife Network award and a county commendation for her hit off-Broadway play Trial directed by Lori Petty (A League of Their Own, Orange is the New Black.) By/For Publishing, LLC publishes and licenses plays by people of marginalized genders, for them. They are heavily focused on representation and inclusivity for both authors and audiences.

For licensing information/to learn more about Ms. Griffin's work and By/For Publishing please visit: www.byforpublishing.com.





