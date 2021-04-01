Andrew C. Raiford Releases New Sci-fi Fantasy VOID OF POWER: FROM THE ASHES

Author Andrew C. Raiford has announced the release his new sci-fi fantasy novel, Void of Power: From the Ashes, published by Indies United Publishing House in March 2021.

In this second book of the Void of Power series, the President of the United States is compromised by a telepathic, opening the door for deep-state subversives to escalate their war on the Void. The stage is set for a recurrence of the Cultural War that destroyed civilization many decades before. The government's chief targets are gifted children with powers to rival or surpass those of their captives.

The Walsh family does everything they can to protect Coraline and Eli from those bent on eradicating them. With the advantage of technology far beyond anything previously known to mankind, the awesome power of the two children, and a hand-full of Texas Rangers, they decide to take the fight to the enemy.

In a daring mission to rescue gifted individuals being held prisoner by unscrupulous scientists, the true power of the Void becomes apparent. The fragile peace is shattered as Federal forces and the inhabitants of the Void clash in a technological meat grinder.

Void of Power: From the Ashes is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Born in Houston, Texas, Andrew was raised in a family of seven brothers. Most of the action and adventure that dominated his young life sprang from the imaginations of the brothers Raiford. Since there was no limit to the stories they could create through their play-acting, it was not uncommon to have Daniel Boone not only be attacked by bears or red-coats, but also Nazis and/or extraterrestrial conquerors. Imaginative eight-year-olds care nothing for history.

During his young adult years, Andrew took on some very odd jobs to keep his young family fed. For two years he was a real cowboy who rode, roped, and pushed cattle on a large ranch nestled in the snow-capped mountains of northern California. After moving back to his home state of Texas he worked in the printing business as a journeyman pressman, and later in gun sales, and corporate security. He even worked in church ministry as a pastor for ten years during the period that he and his wife raised five talented children. Those offspring would later become the inspiration for Andrew's first novel, Void of Power - New Generation, which surprisingly contained no Nazis or extraterrestrial invaders.

Now residing in Liberty Hill, Texas, he spends most of his life behind a keyboard. His wife Beverly, retired from the insurance industry, is his first-line manuscript editor before they are sent to a professional. Andrew recently stated that of all he has accomplished in his lifetime, writing is the most therapeutic, relaxing, and satisfying.