Allie Boniface Releases New Contemporary Romance AUTUMN ALLURE

Author Allie Boniface has announced the upcoming release of the second book in her Whispering Pines Sweet Small Town Romance series, Autumn Allure. The book is scheduled for release by DFM Publishing on May 27, 2020. Book one, Second Chance Summer was released in April 2020.

Bartender Nate Hunter enjoys his small-town, no-strings-attached life in Whispering Pines. Then a dying ex-girlfriend tracks him down to tell him he has a daughter he never knew existed. Nate doesn't know the first thing about being a father, but one look at Autumn and he's a goner, so he agrees to take care of her until her aunt returns at Christmas.

When Nate asks the town's librarian, no-nonsense Maxine Abbott, to move in with him and help take care of Autumn, she agrees, but only if he'll pretend to be her boyfriend and get her mother off her back. Their relationship of convenience works perfectly at first, until real feelings begin to invade their false romance. Then Autumn's aunt shows up early, and everything changes.

Will Nate and Maxine's budding love end in heartbreak before the last leaves fall?

If you love small towns, friends-to-lovers stories, and swoon-worthy happy endings, then you'll love this sweet romance by a USA Today best-selling author! (Note that this book was originally released in 2016. It is being re-released with a new cover and as part of a newly-titled series in 2020).

For fans of Robyn Carr, Jill Shalvis, and Nora Roberts.

About the Author:

Allie Boniface is the USA Today best-selling author of over a dozen novels, including the Cocktail Cruise, Hometown Heroes, and Pine Point series. Her books are set in small towns and feature emotional, sensual romance with relatable characters you'll fall in love with.

Allie currently lives in a small town in the beautiful Hudson Valley of New York with her husband and their two furry felines. When she isn't teaching high school and community college English, she likes to travel, lose herself in great music, or go for a run and think about her next story. Take some time to browse around Allie's website, check out new and upcoming releases, and sign up for her newsletter. You'll get all the news about releases before everyone else, along with free stories available ONLY to subscribers

